Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $436.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.27 million to $443.20 million. Angi posted sales of $387.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $199,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Angi by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,186. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

