Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Raised to €75.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($76.09) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.22) to €65.00 ($70.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($89.13) to €83.00 ($90.22) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.24.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

