Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APOG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.05. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.07%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,033,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,548,000 after purchasing an additional 184,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

