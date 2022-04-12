Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $87.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $87.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APO. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.72.

NYSE APO opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.35. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,772,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 247,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,318,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 156,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

