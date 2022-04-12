Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

APPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 471,350 shares of company stock worth $25,265,049. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after acquiring an additional 750,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Appian by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 307,570 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,510,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.50. 337,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,274. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08. Appian has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $149.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

