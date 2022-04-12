Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.40.
APPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 471,350 shares of company stock worth $25,265,049. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.50. 337,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,274. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08. Appian has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $149.82.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Appian (Get Rating)
Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.
