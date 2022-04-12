Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 22,500 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Appian stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Appian by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Appian by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

