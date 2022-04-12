Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $4.00 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $2.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $18.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 231.51% and a negative return on equity of 357.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of APVO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 9,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,699. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,729,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

