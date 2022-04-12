Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.32.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $108.21 on Monday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.