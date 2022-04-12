Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.53.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.39. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.