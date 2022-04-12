Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to report $31.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.12 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $140.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 million to $147.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.85 million, with estimates ranging from $140.16 million to $151.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASC. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,768,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,062. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

