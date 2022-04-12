Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $749.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

