Argan, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Argan has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.81. 75,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.52. Argan has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45.

AGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Argan by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Argan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argan (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.