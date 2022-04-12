Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of ARGO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 182,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48. Argo Group International has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,168,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

