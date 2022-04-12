Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUFGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ARLUF stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. The firm operates through the following segments: The Americas; Australia and New Zealand; International Class III; and Digital. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems.

