Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.67.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE:AWI opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.31. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.