Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) PT Lowered to $36.50 at Citigroup

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $41.50 to $36.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APAM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.