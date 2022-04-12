Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Asahi Kasei stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. Asahi Kasei has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

