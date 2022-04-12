Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Head to Head Survey

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Tower One Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S -5,015.63% -45.19% -37.05% Tower One Wireless -19.47% N/A -7.47%

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Tower One Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 1 10 0 2.91 Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus target price of $176.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.68%. Given Ascendis Pharma A/S’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ascendis Pharma A/S is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Tower One Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S $9.20 million 657.47 -$453.81 million ($8.29) -12.81 Tower One Wireless $6.81 million 1.13 -$1.76 million ($0.01) -6.49

Tower One Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower One Wireless, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia. In addition, the company develops TransCon toll like receptors 7/8 agonist for intratumoral delivery; and TransCon IL-2 Ã/g for systemic delivery. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Tower One Wireless (Get Rating)

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was founded in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

