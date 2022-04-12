Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 15,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,365. The company has a market capitalization of $887.24 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.77. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.