Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.460-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.57 million.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASPU. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 68,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

