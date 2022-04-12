Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALPMY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. Astellas Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

