Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $23.70 million. Asure Software reported sales of $19.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $87.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $87.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 96,287 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

