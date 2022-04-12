Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.39) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.99) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 490 ($6.39).

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 400.25 ($5.22) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 409.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 399.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.27. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 265 ($3.45) and a one year high of GBX 450 ($5.86). The company has a market cap of £559.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.09.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

