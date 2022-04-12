Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.39) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.99) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.86) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 490 ($6.39).

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 400.25 ($5.22) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 409.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 399.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.27. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 265 ($3.45) and a one year high of GBX 450 ($5.86). The company has a market cap of £559.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.09.

About Atalaya Mining (Get Rating)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

