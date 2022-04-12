Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATASY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.33) to €18.90 ($20.54) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

ATASY stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. Atlantia has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

