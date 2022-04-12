Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AAWW has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of AAWW opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $16,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $12,807,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $11,065,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

