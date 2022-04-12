Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 5,850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. Atos has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEXAY. HSBC lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Atos from €44.00 ($47.83) to €35.50 ($38.59) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atos from €28.00 ($30.43) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Atos from €28.00 ($30.43) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

