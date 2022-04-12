Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($119.57) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

NDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.86 ($94.41).

Shares of NDA traded down €2.40 ($2.61) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €104.15 ($113.21). 120,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €104.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €62.20 ($67.61) and a twelve month high of €116.85 ($127.01). The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

