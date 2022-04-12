Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. Avantor has a 12-month low of $29.58 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

