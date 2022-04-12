Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Avaya alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 650,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.50. Avaya has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Avaya (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.