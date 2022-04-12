Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $71.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.50 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $66.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $296.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.02 million to $299.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $312.80 million, with estimates ranging from $306.20 million to $326.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

AVNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 56,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,606. The stock has a market cap of $331.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.88. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

