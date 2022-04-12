AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvidXchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 20.78.

Shares of AVDX opened at 8.20 on Friday. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 9.16.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

