Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,040

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,120 ($14.59) to GBX 1,040 ($13.55) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 1,094 ($14.26) on Monday. Avon Protection has a 12-month low of GBX 860 ($11.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,660 ($47.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £332.37 million and a PE ratio of -17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,352.30.

In other news, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,009 ($13.15) per share, for a total transaction of £50,450 ($65,741.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,026 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,744.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

