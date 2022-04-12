AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $7.84 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

