Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AZTA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 406,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,249. Azenta has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

