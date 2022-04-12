Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Azimut stock remained flat at $$48.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. Azimut has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $53.79.
