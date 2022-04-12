Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Azimut stock remained flat at $$48.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. Azimut has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $53.79.

Get Azimut alerts:

About Azimut (Get Rating)

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life and third party insurances, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning, and fund and asset management services; order receipt and transmission activities; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, private equity and debt funds, and various other investment plans, as well as placement and financial advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.