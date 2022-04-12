Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Short Interest Up 490.0% in March

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 490.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ AZYO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. 6,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,850. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.18). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 52.40% and a negative return on equity of 188.15%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Aziyo Biologics worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics (Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.