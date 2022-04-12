B. Riley Cuts Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $45.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAMT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of CAMT stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. 3,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,352. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. Camtek has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Camtek by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

