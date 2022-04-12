B. Riley Cuts Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target to $12.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 282.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.
NASDAQ:VINC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. 115,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.
About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
