B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Short Interest Up 1,030.0% in March

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,030.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. 11,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,836. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

