Badger Meter (BMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $112.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,881,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after buying an additional 61,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

