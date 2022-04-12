Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.
Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.11. Bakkavor Group has a one year low of GBX 96.80 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 143.80 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of £625.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.
Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.
