Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

BSMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of BSMX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,310. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

