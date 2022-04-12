Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$171.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$172.00 to C$171.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE BMO opened at $114.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average is $111.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.