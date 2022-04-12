Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$94.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$105.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$92.72.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$86.96 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$75.84 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The company has a market cap of C$104.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.19.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

