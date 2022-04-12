Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Bank OZK has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.56. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bank OZK by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Bank OZK by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OZK. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

About Bank OZK (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.