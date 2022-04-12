Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

BZUN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

NASDAQ BZUN remained flat at $$8.13 on Tuesday. 1,391,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,178. Baozun has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $565.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 322.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 41.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

