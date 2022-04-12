Barclays Boosts Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target to €197.00

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from €177.00 ($192.39) to €197.00 ($214.13) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WKCMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($178.26) to €160.00 ($173.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($182.61) to €184.00 ($200.00) in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.20.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF remained flat at $$175.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.17. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

