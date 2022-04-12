Barclays Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $5.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LDI. Raymond James cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.34.

LDI opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. Research analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 1,010,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

