Barclays Cuts Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target to CHF 485

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from CHF 500 to CHF 485 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SXYAY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sika in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.55.

SXYAY opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. Sika has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

