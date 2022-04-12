Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. 51,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,519. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 38,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

